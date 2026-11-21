Thomas Markle gets slammed by son for ‘lying’ about dementia

Thomas Markle Sr has been branded a “lying, no good coward” by his own son, after a court found him fit to stand trial, despite his claims of dementia.

A court-ordered psychiatric report concluded on Thursday that Markle Snr, was mentally competent enough to cope with prosecution for the serious child porn charge he faces following his dramatic arrest in Florida.

The court-ordered psychiatric report accused him of exaggerating memory loss to avoid being prosecuted on the serious offences.

This was even after the father to Thomas Markle Jnr, Samantha Markle and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had told a court evaluator that he only had two children.

His son Thomas Markle Jnr responded by calling his father a “liar” and a “coward.”

Thomas Markle Jnr was the one who first reported to the media and police in the Philippines that he had found child sex images in his father's belongings.

His son claimed that it was only after the child abuse allegations against his father came about that “he suddenly had dementia.”

Mr. Markle Jnr told The Sun, “This report proves he's a lying, no good coward. He left the Philippines in May after a blood clot led to the amputation of his left leg.”

“I called Samantha and asked how he was doing and she said he was in good health and had recovered really well. She said that he was mentally sharp, making jokes and laughing,” he told the outlet, adding, “Then when I find this stash of horrific child abuse images in his home, he suddenly has dementia. It never rang true.”

The former Hollywood lighting director was declared mentally competent in a 15-page report which evaluated if he could understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings after his dramatic arrest at a Florida care home on November 6.

Federal Judge Lindsay Griffin told the court there was a “reasonable degree of medical certainty” that the accused porn pervert “has sufficient ability to understand the nature of the charges against him.”

However, his attorney Mary Claire Wolf said “we are not contesting the conclusion of the doctor,” but that might change if and when Markle's case transfers to California, from where the charge emanates.

Markle was branded a “malingerer” in a 15-page psychiatric evaluation report by Amie Gerodimos, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences at the University of South Florida.

She wrote that, although he does have “neurocognitive disorder,” when Markle “repeatedly states he does not understand or recall the allegation, he is malingering'.”

The expert continued, “The essential feature of malingering is the production of false or grossly exaggerated physical or psychological problems, motivated by external incentives.”

“He understood the seriousness of the nature of the charges. It is my clinical opinion, with reasonable medical certainty, that Mr. Markle is malingering because he is exaggerating a lack of recall or understanding of the charges in order to avoid criminal prosecution,” Gerodimos further mentioned.

After detailed evaluation, the professor came to the conclusion, “It is my opinion, with reasonable medical certainty, that Mr. Markle is competent to stand trial.”

Meghan's father, Thomas Markle Snr, has been held in federal custody in Florida after being charged with possession of child sex abuse material allegedly found at his two rented storage units in Los Angeles.