Thomas Markle fails to recognize daughter Meghan Markle

Thomas Markle has given a shocking statement as his psychiatric evaluations to deem him fit to stand trial took place, after he was arrested in Florida for possessing child pornography material.

The accused is father to three children, Thomas Markle Jr., Samantha Markle and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex who married Prince Harry in 2018.

According to Daily Mail, a 15-page long psychiatric evaluation report by Amie Gerodimos, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences at the University of South Florida, branded Thomas Snr. a “malingerer.”

She wrote that, although he does have “neurocognitive disorder,” when Markle “repeatedly states he does not understand or recall the allegation, he is malingering.”

However, the shocking part in the report comes when Thomas Snr. denies to recognize his daughter, Meghan, who is a former working royal.

“I inquired about a second daughter because I knew he was residing at [his elder daughter] Samantha Markle's home earlier that week. He said to me, 'I don't think so. I have two kids. I think Meghan is Samantha, I only have one daughter and one son,'” Gerodimos’ report mentioned.

Additionally, Thomas Snr. was also very expressive about his son, who reported to police in the Philippines that he had found child sex images in his father’s belongings.

''I think my son is crucifying me at this moment,'' he said of his son.

She continued, “The essential feature of malingering is the production of false or grossly exaggerated physical or psychological problems, motivated by external incentives.”

Gerodimos added, “He understood the seriousness of the nature of the charges. It is my clinical opinion, with reasonable medical certainty, that Mr Markle is malingering because he is exaggerating a lack of recall or understanding of the charges in order to avoid criminal prosecution.”

Gerodimos said there was no psychological test that can definitively state whether Markle was feigning nut, she added, “t is my opinion that Mr. Markle was exaggerating deficits of remembering the allegation.”

The expert also assured that Thomas Snr. was “able to recall the allegation throughout our discussion and use the information to strategize in a way that was favorable for himself.”

“However, at the time of my evaluation, Mr. Markle reported no previous or current symptoms of depression,” she wrote in Thomas Markle Snr’s evaluation, adding, “Mr. Markle reported no current psychiatric symptoms other than memory loss.”