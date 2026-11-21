King Charles is living with cancer and will live with it

A royal insider has claimed that Prince William, the heir to throne, will become King next year as his father King Charles plans abdication amid health concerns.

Speaking to the Radar Online, the palace insider believes the abdication will happen in 2027, when the Prince of Wales will become King William V, along with the "pomp and pageantry" of a coronation to distract from how sick Charles really is.

The fresh claims came months after royal expert Robert Jobson said that King Charles will "live with cancer" for the rest of his days.

He had shared in April, "The king is living with cancer. He will live with cancer. There's not any prospect of anything other than living with cancer. And that probably says it all, really.”

Now, the sources have said, "He is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn't up to the job of running the fractured family, the crown's business interests, and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy.”

The spy said King Charles will hand over the keys to the kingdom to Prince William, rather than spend his final days working himself to the bone.

"King Charles is going to step down. He's going to abdicate," the insider claimed.

Earlier, there were claims of a power battle at the heart of the Palace, and that Prince William and King Charles had reportedly been at loggerheads.