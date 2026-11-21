Kate Middleton “hopes to help others navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer"

Kensington Palace has shared the trailer of ‘deeply personal’ new documentary the ‘Heal’ from Kate Middleton, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

The palace shared the trailer of the documentary on its social media handles.

“Introducing Heal, a deeply personal new documentary from The Princess of Wales, exploring life beyond diagnosis and the many ways people find comfort, strength and hope in the face of serious illness.”

It further said through this documentary, Kate Middleton “hopes to help others navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer and transform access to holistic cancer care which supports wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during and after diagnosis.”

The palace also announced that all funds received through the documentary's distribution have been directed to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to help people living with and beyond cancer.

The Heal, directed by Benji Jackson, will be broadcast in different regions from Sunday 29 November, 2026.

Kate has been supporting The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to help people during and beyond their cancer journey.

In her letter, Kate, the Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, says: “Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear. What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually.”

She further said, “Cancer doesn’t just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life. I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone.”