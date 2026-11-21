King Charles abdication plan leaves Prince Harry worried: Here's why
Prince William, who is not on speaking terms with Harry, will become king next year
Prince Harry is said to be worried as his father King Charles is reportedly planning to step down as monarch and give the keys of the monarchy to Prince William.
According to a report by the Radar Online, King Charles is ‘going to abdicate’ amid health concerns.
The royal insiders have revealed that following the latest overseas trip, King Charles is not well, and anyone can see that.
The second source went even further, claiming the monarch will hand over the keys of the kingdom to William, rather than spend his final days working himself to the bone.
The close insider said, "King Charles is going to step down. He's going to abdicate.”
Prince William and Harry’s father King Charles health "took a turn for the worse" following a grueling nine-day tour of the Caribbean.
A palace aide said, "This has been a complex visit. It's been challenging."
Another source claimed that Prince William will become king next year.
However, the reports have left Prince Harry worried as William’s ultimatum is also looming.
Royal expert Rob Shuter, citing the insiders, has claimed, “William does not want to become King with the Megxit mess still hanging over the monarchy. The family needs to agree on a way forward. There will be no more half-in, half-out arrangement.”
King Charles may be Harry’s father, but William believes the future of the monarchy must come before family feelings.
Therefore, Harry wants reconciliation with the family before King Charles abdication, the sources have said.
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