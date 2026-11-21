Kate Middleton offers rare view inside her cancer battle: 'It changes you'

Kate Middleton, when diagnosed with cancer, kept up a stiff upper lip throughout the recovery journey.



But now, she is set to provide a rare insight into her cancer battle in a forthcoming BBC documentary titled Heal.

Providing her thoughts on her illness and recovery, the Princess of Wales said, "It changes your body, it changes you physically - but there is a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you."

In the teaser, the mom of three shows her completing the Three Peaks Challenge, which involved trekking to the highest peaks across England, Scotland and Wales earlier this year.

Behind the footage, Catherine's voice-over says, "It's clear we're not meant to carry life's challenges alone."

She further said, "It is often through pain that we realise there is a greater beauty that lies beyond that."

Kensington Palace wrote the caption to the post shared, “Introducing Heal, a deeply personal new documentary from The Princess of Wales, exploring life beyond diagnosis and the many ways people find comfort, strength and hope in the face of serious illness.”

The message continued, “It hopes to help others navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer and transform access to holistic cancer care which supports wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during and after diagnosis.”

BBC One will screen the film, which will be released on Nov. 29.