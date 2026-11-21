Prince Harry gets apology from Alison Hammond over ignored calls

Alison Hammond was left speechless by Prince Harry during a recent conversation.

In a recent episode of ITV’s This Morning, an awkward moment took place between the Duke of Sussex and host Alison.

The exchange began when Prince Harry revealed to Alison that she had ignored his private calls, causing her to apologize.

The British broadcaster began, "I didn’t realise, because I was thinking… I really wanted you to come over to my house, last time I saw you. You offered to give the house a bit of a spruce… so hold on. Did you call me?"

"I did. I got your number from one of your team," Harry responded.

He went on to elaborate, "I Facetimed you when I got home with the kids and said, 'This is the one who does Junior Bake Off.' They were so excited. No answer."

"Can I just say, when I see a strange number, I don’t answer it," the presenter defended herself.

However, she at last felt guilty and apologized to the former working royal, saying, "Can I just apologise? I’m sorry,"

"Get your people to talk to my people again, we’ll sort it out. It’s so good. Well, when you come over to my house, I’ll teach them a bit of Brummie," she added.

After which Harry lightheartedly remarked, "You have to pick up your phone, don’t you? You can’t invite me and then not pick up your call."

It is pertinent to mention here that Prince Harry is currently living in the UK as a private citizen along with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie and Lilibet.