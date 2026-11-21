Inside Prince William, Harry’s country house garden

Royal gardener opened up about Prince William and Harry’s hidden side of childhood.

King Charles’ private Highgrove House, where he lived with his late wife, Princess Diana, young Prince William, as well as Prince Harry, and created his garden masterpiece.

However, the garden’s designer, Julian Bannerman, revealed that the now-estranged brothers would be "rocketing" through the garden when it was still in development.

"It was surrounded on all sides by sharp root spikes, but the Princes used to come rocketing through it on their bikes and tear around the Stumpery," Julian said.

As per the gardener, it was "a tranquil, atmospheric garden." However, inside the gardens of the royal estate, a tree house, known as “Hollyrood House,” was situated, which was a gift for Prince William on his seventh birthday.

Notably, Prince William has recently shared how it was to live at Highgrove House in the guest-edited issue of Country Life magazine.

"Living in a private house that was surrounded by a working public garden, which was constantly being developed and nurtured by my father – as well as being open to members of the public and therefore pretty busy – could be quite difficult," he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the beloved Princess Diana died in 1997 at the age of 36 in a car accident; moreover, Prince Harry was 12 while William was 15 years old at that time.