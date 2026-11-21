Piers Morgan extols Kate Middleton for making 'Heal'

Kate Middleton on Saturday dropped the trailer for her new documentary “Heal”.

In her surprise documentary, the Princess of Wales explores how her cancer diagnosis changed her life and the emotional journey of recovery.

The film premieres Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

The trailer was released on the social media accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales with the caption, “Introducing Heal, a deeply personal new documentary from The Princess of Wales, exploring life beyond diagnosis and the many ways people find comfort, strength and hope in the face of serious illness. Through this documentary, The Princess hopes to help others navigate.”

Journalist Piers Morgan was prominent among thousands of people who praised the Princess of Wales for making the documentary.

Commenting on the trailer on X, Morgan wrote, “Incredibly powerful and moving trailer. This looks like being a very important and impactful film. Kudos to HRH for doing it.”

The documentary follows Princess Kate as she undertakes the National Three Peaks Challenge in late June, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Along the way, she reflects on her own experience with cancer and connects with others navigating serious illness.

“Cancer does change you,” Kate says in the trailer. “It changes your body, it changes you physically. But there’s a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you.”

“Healing is a journey,” Kate says in the film. “How to reconnect with the things you once knew and how to find a sense of hope and joy alongside uncertainty.”