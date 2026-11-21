The furious staff are questioning why the broadcaster let Prince Harry call the shots

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry ruled out questions about his father King Charles, estranged brother William and father-in-law Thomas Markle in latest interview.

Citing the insiders, royal expert Rob Shuter has said that Harry wanted a friendly interview, and one of Britain’s major television networks, ITV, apparently agreed to play by his rules.

The sources told Rob for his Naughty But Nice substack, “Harry came in with a list of subjects he absolutely refused to discuss.”

The ITV officials agreed, however, “staff are furious,” the source said.” Since when does a guest get to decide what a journalist can ask?”

The furious staff are questioning why the broadcaster let Harry call the shots.

Prince Harry appeared on This Morning, where hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary chatted with the Duke about his children, Archie and Lilibet, Christmas and even his pick for the next James Bond, Robert Pattinson.

However, some very noticeable subjects were missing.

The close source told the expert, Harry ruled out questions about King Charles, Prince William and Meghan Markle’s father— three topics guaranteed to make headlines.

The insiders further said, “Harry wanted the warm, fuzzy stuff and nothing that could put him on the defensive. ITV gave him exactly what he wanted.”