Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'happier than ever' after returning to Britain

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are reportedly "in a really good place right now."

On Friday, an insider spilled to Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe their decision to move back to the UK was the right one.

“Meghan and Harry have been focused on settling into their life in the UK. They’re actually in a really good place right now and are happy there." the source told the outlet.

"They wanted a change of pace and to get away from everything for a bit, and they’re feeling really settled and happy with that decision," a tipster added.

For those unaware, Harry and Meghan returned to Britain in August, accompanied by their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The 42-year-old prince recently appeared on This Morning, where he shared his experience of returning to the UK after spending six years in Montecito, California.

“It’s great being back on home soil and I’m throwing myself into the new winter weather which is also nice,” Harry said.

The prince then explained how life in America and Britain is different.

“It’s always interesting when you’re living overseas and looking back in. You can see all sorts of stuff happening, but now that I’m back everything feels quite familiar," Harry said.

“Obviously there’s been lots of change, but as far as London and the UK are concerned, it’s home. I have missed the winters, though," he added.