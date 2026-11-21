King Charles may skip Princess Catherine's carol service: Here's why

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not attend Princess Kate’s Christmas carol service on December 11.

As per RadarOnline, the monarch and his wife may decline the invitation as they believe their presence could overshadow the Princess of Wales.

"Both the King and Queen might stay away from Catherine's big festive moment to avoid stealing attention from Catherine's big night, although Buckingham Palace has not confirmed their attendance plans," the source told the outlet.

"The possibility of Charles stepping aside and agreeing to stay away from the service is poignant and kind, as it comes as Catherine faces anxiety about the event being overshadowed by developments involving Prince Harry and Meghan, as they have formed a pattern of making festive announcements around the same time as Catherine's Christmas event," the confidant continued.

The insider further claimed that Harry and Meghan are not expected to attend this concert, even though the event emphasises closeness and family unity.

Meanwhile, another insider told the publication that Princess Catherine is "very concerned" as the Sussex could schedule competing charity appearances around the same time.

"Kate knows how these things work and how quickly the media can become consumed by the latest Sussex development," a royal source claimed.

"The possibility of something like that happening during what should be a joyful and uplifting occasion is incredibly frustrating for her," a tipster added.