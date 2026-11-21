Prince Harry’s latest move leaves Prince William ‘absolutely exasperated’

Prince Harry and william’s royal drama took a turn.

According to Radar Online, the Duke of Sussex’s latest Ukrainian outing sparked fresh “enraged” questions as it coincided with estranged brother Prince William’s annual Earthshot Awards.

A royal source revealed to the outlet, "William is absolutely exasperated and enraged that this keeps happening. Every year he puts enormous effort into promoting Earthshot, and almost inevitably Harry appears somewhere else with a major announcement or engagement that competes for international attention.”

Notably, this comes as the fifth year in a row that their engagements have clashed.

"It's becoming increasingly difficult to dismiss these repeated clashes as unfortunate coincidences, and they now feel constant to William," the source further noted.

However, Harry’s spokesperson clarified, "The Duke's visit to Ukraine was completed before the Prince and Princess of Wales' first engagement in India. Reporting to the contrary is misleading and wholly inaccurate."

It is pertinent to mention here that Prince Harry visited Lviv, Ukraine, to show support for injured Ukrainian veterans and military members.

On the other hand, William attended his Earthshot Awards event in Mumbai, India, along with his wife, Princess Catherine.

For those unaware, Prince Harry has returned to the UK along with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, and the family is living as private citizens after Buckingham Palace issued a statement to clarify their status.