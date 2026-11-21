Prince William’s next overseas tour ‘would be perfect opportunity’ for family?

Prince William’s latest hint sparked speculation about the family’s next move.

At the annual event of the Earthshot Awards, the Prince of Wales hinted at Australia as a possible next host for the environmental prize, stating, "Big year next year, Australia!"

This year’s event took place in Mumbai, India, and both Prince William and his wife, Princess Catherine, attended it.

However, now, Royal Editor Emily Nash told Hello! magazine that "The Prince and Princess of Wales haven’t been to Australia together since 2014.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the royal couple visited Australia for the first time together in 2014 along with their eldest, Prince George, who was eight months old at that time.

"I was at the 2025 St Patrick’s Day Parade when Catherine talked about wanting to take the children there now that they are older, and an Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony Down Under next year would be the perfect opportunity,” Emily added.

She also noted that the timing of the potential trip could be special for the family of five, "If they can time it to coincide with the autumn half-term, we might just see Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis join their parents for the trip on what will by then be their first family overseas tour for a decade.”

"William and Catherine don't like leaving the children behind for long periods of time, so taking them along would solve that problem, while allowing them to introduce them to the country while also spotlighting the event and doing their bit for diplomatic relations," Emily further added.

For those unaware, Prince William and Princess Catherine share three children: Prince George, who is next in line to the throne after his father; 11-year-old Princess Charlotte; and youngest, Prince Louis.