Royal expert reveals what Harry must do to win back Prince William's trust

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now have only one way left to end their intense conflict with William and Kate.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Royal columnist Carole Malone claimed that “I think the only thing that could possibly, and I’m not saying it would repair it, is if Harry and Meghan made a fulsome apology to the royals as a family."

"But particularly, to his brother, and to his wife, Kate, because they’re the ones that are going to be in charge, at some point in the future. I’m not sure anything less would suffice," she continued.

Carole further said that "I’m not sure that would be enough at this point for Will. I think if it wasn’t for the fact that Charles is here, and King, and I’m not saying he is building a bridge, but he has seen them.”

The royal expert added, “If the King wasn’t that sort of influence, and if he didn’t want to make up with Harry, which I think he does, I think William would have them driven out of the country if he could – he’s not going to tolerate them when he’s King.”

Before signing off, Carole claimed that William "is not going to tolerate their antics. He’s not going to tolerate them behaving as royals when they have been specifically told not to. I don’t know how he can do that, but I am pretty sure he’ll make it happen.”

Recently, it was claimed by multiple publications that Prince William has no intention of inviting his younger brother to his future coronation.