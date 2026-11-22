Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to apologise ‘to the one in charge’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could only be forgiven by Royals under special circumstances.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have not been warmly welcomed by His Majesty and the rest of the royal family upon their UK arrival, are told to go for a full some apology.

Royal columnist Carole Malone speaks on podcast ‘Royals Unscripted’: "I think the only thing that could possibly, and I'm not saying it would repair it, is if Harry and Meghan made a fulsome apology to the royals as a family. But particularly, to his brother, and to his wife, Kate, because they're the ones that are going to be in charge, at some point in the future. I'm not sure anything less would suffice."

She added: "But having said all of that, I'm not sure that would be enough at this point for Will. I think if it wasn't for the fact that Charles is here, and King, and I'm not saying he is building a bridge, but he has seen them." She continued, "If the King wasn't that sort of influence, and if he didn't want to make up with Harry, which I think he does, I think William would have them driven out of the country if he could – he's not going to tolerate them when he's King."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.