King Charles answers if he was giddy over Princess Diana‘s death

King Charles close friend is rubbishing rumours around his Guinness over Princess Diana’s death.



The King, who was accused of being relieved when his ex-wife met a car accident, is supported by friend Jonathan Dimbleby.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Jonathan revealed: “That is such a difficult question to answer. I see him and I’m fond of him.”

He went on to add that allegations were “cruel and based on no discernible evidence”

Jonathan then went onto tell the publication: “The idea that the King was, I can't remember exactly what Spencer said, but 'chuckling' [giddy] after the death of Diana? That is so hideously untrue. I know first-hand.

“He was stricken by the horror of it, by the thing itself, and by its implications. The idea that he was in any way rubbing his hands together is grotesque and dishonest. I'd go on any testament to say that. I’ve never said that before but I am being open and trusting you.”

King Charles was accused of sounding giddy after the death of Diana over a phone call with her brother, Charles Spencer. The accusations were made by Spencer himself in his book about late sister titled 'Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.'