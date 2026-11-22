Prince Harry believes Prince William is ‘poisoning’ King Charles against him

Prince Harry does not trust Prince William when it comes to reconciliation.



The Duke of Sussex, who has not been on speaking terms with his elder brother for the past three years, believes Prince William is brainwashing father King Charles.

An insider tells Radar Online about Harry's real feelings towards the situation.

They said: “Harry has become increasingly convinced that William and other palace advisers are poisoning King Charles against him and obstructing his ongoing royal family reconciliation efforts.”

This comes as Royal columnist Carole Malone speaks on podcast ‘Royals Unscripted’: "I think the only thing that could possibly, and I'm not saying it would repair it, is if Harry and Meghan made a fulsome apology to the royals as a family. But particularly, to his brother, and to his wife, Kate, because they're the ones that are going to be in charge, at some point in the future. I'm not sure anything less would suffice."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.