King Charles reaches out to Meghan Markle: Update

Christmas has come early it seems because we finally have word that King Charles is finally communicating with his estranged second son, who not long ago was putting pen to paper for Spare.

However, in recent months he’s been dialling back his anguish and anger, and instead focusing on his pre-Megxit charity work.

But where the information comes from is via none other than Ms Jennie Bond.

The royal expert spoke about everything with The Mirror. According to her findings, while there isn’t much hope for a proper thawing, any time soon, there has been communication with the youngest son, as well as his wife.

It is partly to do with the pain she’s said to be navigating through ever since her father was arrested over his possession of child porn charge.

Ms Bond even addressed this in her chat with the outlet and admitted, “I'm pretty sure that the King communicated with Meghan after her father was arrested and showed sympathy for her in that predicament. So, there is communication.”

But she did make clear too that there do not seem to be any meetings being planed, “that we know about.”

What makes this detail important is the fact that most communication across digital channels cannot help with the “most crucial aspect” of reconciliation. But “I think probably they haven't - but any communication remains private,” she added too.

Before concluding she also offered the King some praise, because of the ‘difficult’ gamble he’s doing in trying to keep both sons on board.

Her exact words near the end were, “he has great loyalty towards William, who has stuck by him all this time. But I think actually that Charles has done a pretty good job of that, and he's on reasonable terms with both his sons.”