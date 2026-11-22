Thomas Markle faces a fate worse than conviction: Lawyer

Its being said, the fears that Thomas Markle should have, in prison are probably bigger than the conviction alone and everything has been brought forward by a well-placed source and a lawyer who decided to offer their two cents.

First off is the source, and they issued the warning itself. Not only about what the Duke should expect but also about what may end up going ‘horribly’ wrong, given what his allegation is.

Now for those unversed, the 82-year-old former lightening director faces allegations of possessing child porn.

At the moment he is in jail and just got cleared by a psychologist, who tried to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

According to this source even if we put everything aside, what he faces is infamy.

According to them, “he has a bit of notoriety because of the allegations and his daughter. Even the worst of the worst have children of their own.”

So “a lot of bad guys don't like people like him” and as a result “he absolutely could become a target. The insider added.

The bigger fear after word spreads though is that “they could physically attack him or a lot worse than that.”

But setting aside child protection morals, its also being said that someone may target Mr Markle simply so they can enhance their reputation so “that's a distinct possibility” too.

As for the surrounding he’s probably experiencing, that has been explained by local attorney Samara Ballard.

She describes the smell inside a jail as something akin to a “dirty gym locker”.

In light of this she left the accused pedopile with some advice, which “would be to keep your head down.” Ms Ballard also said, “if you are getting into arguments, they can put you in confinement, and then you're not coming out of your cell.”