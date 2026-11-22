Prince William writes out Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis’ future in black and white

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis might receive a gift wrapped up in a ruling by their father when they grow up.

Insight into the prospect of this ‘gift’ of sorts come directly from the Daily Mail because rumour has it, the Prince of Wales, might not just remove the titles of Prince Harry and Meghan’s kids, but he might also give his own children the choice to do the same, but the reasons are said to be polar opposites.

At the moment calls are being made for the removal of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s titles, but so far its only been from Sussex haters. But where the Windsor kids are concerned, that admission is straight from commentator Tom Sykes’ book Dukes of Hazard.

His exact words in that book was that uunder William’s current plan, the prince and princess titles of Harry and Meghan’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would be “legally removed,” soon, “along with the royal styles and princely titles of Harry and Meghan themselves” as well.

But he also has been to present it as something for his own children too. Rumour has it, this ‘absolute genius’ is that he is presenting it as the ‘liberation of his own children’.

What is also pertinent to mention about the tensions between the Sussexes and the Windsors is that they have been brewing ever since the feud between Kate and Meghan Markle happened over bridesmaids dresses, and Princess Charlotte.

Since then it has expanded to include Prince William and Prince Harry and shot off when the Spare memoir was released. Since then some rumors claims efforts are underway to rehabilitate relations but those efforts have been rejected, right off the bat by the Prince of Wales, despite the King wanting nothing more than to thaw relationships, in order to meet freely with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet who live on the other side of the pond and have only visited the UK on a handful of occasions.