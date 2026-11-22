Andrew Mountbatten Windsor pictured with mum’s corgis at Sandringham

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is spotted on a stroll with late mother’s corgis.



The former Duke of York, who has been exiled from the Royal Lodge, pictured walking with Muick and Sandy along with his own five Norfolk Terriers in his new home at Sandringham.

This comes as Andrew has fresh evidence concerning Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been placed before British police as campaigners press authorities to examine whether the former prince could face a private prosecution.

Republic, which announced plans last year to pursue a private case, said it had handed further material to both police and the Crown Prosecution Service

The group has not revealed what the evidence contains, saying legal advice prevents it from publishing the details. Instead, it has challenged investigators to examine the material fully and determine where it leads.

Andrew, the former Duke of York and brother of King Charles, has denied wrongdoing.

The latest development comes after a series of police inquiries surrounding Andrew and his long-standing links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on February 19 before being interviewed under caution and released under investigation.

The arrest followed allegations that he had shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time as the UK's trade envoy.

Searches were carried out at properties formerly linked to Andrew in Windsor and Norfolk, with police examining material recovered during their investigation.

Authorities have also sought original versions of documents contained within the Epstein files from the US Department of Justice.

Republic's Graham Smith said the organisation had now placed the evidence available to it in the hands of the authorities.

“We make no claims as to the guilt or innocence of anyone involved,” he said, stressing that police should pursue the evidence wherever it leads.

The campaign group has separately questioned what King Charles and Prince William knew about Andrew's relationship with Epstein and when they became aware of it.

“Beyond questions for the police to seek answers are questions for Charles and William to answer,” Smith said.

The pressure surrounding Andrew has also extended to Scotland.

Police Scotland confirmed last month that officers were examining information relating to Andrew, Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in connection with their time at Balmoral Castle.