Everything to know about Meghan Markle’s divorce book: ‘They swear by it!’

Nothing is going right within the Sussex household, and a new update proves this, without a shadow of a doubt.

The claim in question, that promises disaster, is none other than the words of a well-placed source who is well aware what Meghan’s cooking up against her husband.

Rumour has it the rumor mills have been working overtime because there once again has been chatter about a divorce book and the insight comes straight from royal commentator named Paula Froelich.

Per her findings, the idea of writing her own memoir, à la Spare is starting to look more and more enticing and the details dropped because Meghan’s personal team at Penguin Random House was aapproached ‘as recently as September’.

My source swears she approached the subject of a divorce book. Again,” the expert even admitted.

What Will Happen If Meghan Goes Through With a Divorce Book?

There is one obvious question, and that is ‘what is Meghan Markle thinking’. But the honest truth is that sources can only guess based off what she has been spotted doing. However, the choice of words that Ms Paula’s industry insider has used, claims they are not above swearing by this news, and if it does come to pass the consequences will be monstrous.

Not only would it completely unravel all the efforts made thus far to get close to the British Royal Family, but it would likely create a chasm between Harry and his father.

It is also pertinent to mention that this might be the ‘best case’ scenario, because there is a chance that it might signal an impending divorce. If that were to come to pass, the major issue would be regarding the kids, custody, home bases etc etc.