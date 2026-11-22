Kate hopes to help others navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer

A royal expert has reacted to Kate Middleton’s upcoming documentary Heal, saying “This film is a striking illustration of why royalty is above celebrity in all the right ways.”

Commenting on the Kensington Palace post, royal expert Victoria Arbiter made these comments as Kate appears in the trailer.

The palace introduced Heal, a deeply personal new documentary from The Princess of Wales, exploring life beyond diagnosis and the many ways people find ‘comfort, strength and hope’ in the face of serious illness.

Victoria said, “Royals use their platform and personal experiences to highlight the challenges faced by others and to benefit them in turn. Celebs typically use such projects to focus on themselves for personal gain.”

The royal expert also shared a photo of her friend, saying “My best friend died from cancer in December 2021. She chose not to name her cancer either. It didn’t alter her journey, lessen the pain or change the outcome, but it gave her autonomy. She was not defined by the disease. I applaud the Princess's courage.”

The Palace has said that through this documentary, Kate hopes to help others navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer and transform access to holistic cancer care which supports wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during and after diagnosis.