Prince Harry takes the reigns of Meghan’s career

It seems fans will soon see a brand new type of career trajectory for Meghan Markle, and its all because her husband.

Reason being, he may have taken the reigns of her acting career, at least when it comes to PR.

According to the revelation what has effectively happened is that Meghan is now being coached by her husband because he does not thing she to keep proving her worth to Hollywood executives.

Instead his advice thats been coming through the rumor mill, is that she “could benefit professionally from becoming less accessible to entertainment executives”.

To ensure this he’s started focusing on trying to convince her Britain is the logical option because his argument is that “she's already established herself as a major international personality” and “shouldn't have to keep proving her worth to Hollywood executives.”

The insider even says, “in his view, creating some distance could make her more appealing professionally than constantly being available for meetings, auditions and discussions about potential projects.”

But even more than that is the fact that Harry wants his wife to build a family life that’s not supplemented by endless travel and “particularly when they're trying to establish routines and reconnect with people who matter to them.”