Expert comes forward to commend King Charles

‘Like water off a duck’s back’ or ‘like a duck to water’, it seems both phrases capture King Charles the best way, according to one royal expert who has taken it upon themselves to gush over the King of England, and all the strides he’s been making in the wake of adversity.

That expert in question is Mr Phil Dampier and his short shoutout to the King has been shared on the Daily Mail.

According to him, it was a given that Charles was gonna have “a difficult act to follow,” especially after his mother’s 70-year reign,” but “he took to it like a duck to water and stamped his authority in the first week,” he said.

He also added, “it was all going well, and all these problems and challenges have come along subsequently. The main one is him getting cancer and Kate getting cancer as well, so that was a double blow for them. Then there's been all the family problems with Harry and Meghan's laundry airing and the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal. Some of these things have been brewing for years, but I don't think he could have anticipated that they would have blown up so big.”

Before signing off Mr Dampier noted, “none of these challenges have derailed the King's reign and he’s had to be very resilient, but he has a very strong support system in his wife, without her I think he would struggle. Camilla is such a strong support behind the scenes which is her main role, she has kept him sane and is helping him to navigate each crisis.”