King Charles health "took a turn for the worse"

Prince William has received a major plea from the British government amid claims King Charles is going to abdicate the throne for the Prince of Wales amid health worries.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah has disclosed the government plea to the future king in her report for the Times.

Sharing the report on her X, formerly Twitter handle, Roya also tweeted, “The Prince of Wales will make several visits to Europe and the Middle East early next year with trips focusing on defence and security, as the government asks William to boost ties with key allies amid growing global instability.”

Earlier, the Radar Online reported King Charles is ‘going to abdicate’ and hand over the keys to the kingdom to his elder son Prince William amid health concerns.

The royal insiders have revealed that following the latest overseas trip, King Charles is not well, and anyone can see that.

The second source went even further, claiming the monarch will hand over the keys to the kingdom to William, rather than spend his final days working himself to the bone.

The close insider said, "King Charles is going to step down. He's going to abdicate.”

William and Harry’s father King Charles health "took a turn for the worse" following a grueling nine-day tour of the Caribbean.