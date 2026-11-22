Will Warr also dropped emotional comment

The producer of Heal, the upcoming documentary of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, has shared the true feelings after the trailer was released.

Kensington Palace shared the trailer of the new documentary, featuring Kate Middleton on Saturday.

Palace released the trailer on its social media handles saying, “Introducing Heal, a deeply personal new documentary from The Princess of Wales, exploring life beyond diagnosis and the many ways people find comfort, strength and hope in the face of serious illness.”

Through this documentary, the Princess hopes to help others navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer and transform access to holistic cancer care which supports wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during and after diagnosis.

The palace further revealed all funds received through the documentary’s distribution have been directed to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to help people living with and beyond cancer.

The Heal will be broadcast in different regions from Sunday 29 November.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages.

The Heal was produced by Will Warr, who also dropped emotional comment, saying “Such a privilege to be part of telling this personal story.”

Another fan said, “Aw what a beautiful and moving video. I'm just so thankful you are healthy again! Thank you for using your voice to help others! God bless you.”