Queen Camilla is ‘so grateful’ to have Kate Middleton on side.

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla reportedly have had their differences in recent times but they are both seriously concerned for King Charles right now, the insiders have claimed.

Speaking to the Heat World, the sources have said the Queen and Princess of Wales have put bygones aside in a bid to help ease the monarch’s load.

The source tells the publication, “Kate and Camilla don't always see eye to eye, but when it comes to Charles, they're absolutely on the same page. They're both worried sick about how hard he's pushing himself, especially with everything he's been through with his health.”

“He's burning the candle at both ends and it's starting to show. People laughed about him losing his temper over the umbrella in Antigua, but Kate and Camilla both say it’s another sign that he's under way too much pressure,” the source added.

The close sources had previously said how Camilla can feel as if the Princess of Wales and Prince William are ‘breathing down her neck’ as they prepare for their own future reign.

Now, the sources said that when it comes to their concerns for King Charles, the Queen is ‘so grateful’ to have Kate on side.

Moreover, there are claims King Charles is leaning on his beloved daughter-in-law Princess Kate more than ever amid the royal family's mounting crises.