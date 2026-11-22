Montecito vs Portugal: Prince Harry gets in the drivers’ seat for the hardest decision yet

The Sussexes are at an impasse, one that threatens to force a real decision onto them, and may even force Prince Harry and Meghan Markle into a hard decision because finances are pulling at their reserves when it comes to all the houses they have thus far.

This means that there might soon be a big clear out where fans will see what stays and what goes.

Moreover, this also comes around the same time as sources claiming Harry’s return to Britain is fuelled solely because of his visa issues and if that is the case, Montecito might be up for grabs.

“His visa expired and wasn’t immediately renewed,” were the exact words one US government source used, according to Page Six.

Two days ago a former State Department official also corroborated those claims. “All visas have expiration dates and regularly need to be renewed, that could explain their sudden departure to England,” they said.

All in all, Heat admits, “they’re having to look very seriously at their homes in Montecito and Portugal and assess whether it’s realistic to hang on to both of them.”

They also said, “Harry knows they’re going to have to make some very tough choices. They simply can’t afford their over-the-top lifestyle any longer.”