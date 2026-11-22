Airport officer makes surprising revelation about senior royal member

A mysterious senior royal member made an unusual boiled egg request.

According to Rosalyn Wikeley’s book Heathrow: Gateway to the World, a royal mystery came under the spotlight after a VIP liaison officer, Sonia Dixon, opened up about her surprising encounter with a senior royal member at Heathrow Airport in London. However, the identity of the royal figure remains undisclosed.

Sonia began, "Prior to the Windsor Suite opening, all VIP suites were airside within terminal buildings, and were only used by diplomats or royals."

"Only tea, coffee and biscuits were provided. One senior royal requested a boiled egg. I explained that we lacked the facilities to do a boiled egg. She said: 'Pop it in the kettle, my dear, I do,'” she revealed.

"My response was 'ma'am, I would – if I had an egg to boil,' " Sonia further added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the British royal family members have their own unique food habits and preferences, as the late Queen Elizabeth used to avoid carbohydrate-rich foods and also had little liking for garlic, while her grandson Prince William is a fan of flavourful Indian food, as per royal chef Darren McGrady.

However, her son King Charles’ meal approach is really different: "Lunch is seen as a luxury that gets in the way of his work, so he eats a late breakfast and works through,” as per a former royal correspondent Gordon Rayner.

"I found this out the hard way, by going hungry when I started covering royal tours and watching enviously as his long-suffering staff produced snacks from pockets so they could eat on the go," he further revealed to the Telegraph.