Prince William’s plans place Princess Charlotte’s future in spotlight

Princess Charlotte’s future may take a surprising turn.

According to the Daily Mail, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may choose a different path away from their royal status, as their father, Prince William, is considering giving his children this freedom after he becomes king of the UK.

A source told the outlet that Charlotte is a "wonderful actress and singer" and may choose to pursue her interests.

Adding to the claims, the sources also revealed that 11-year-old Princess wants to go to a performing arts boarding school once she is old enough.

It is said that the brother-sister duo is already leading an ordinary school life, as they are not addressed formally with their prince and princess titles and are not even at home as "Your Royal Highness."

As in October 2023, Princess Catherine opened up about her daughter’s musical side, saying, "I heard my daughter singing this morning and it's a song called Shine Jesus Shine and that made me very happy this morning."

Moreover, in 2017, Catherine revealed to English National Ballet director Tamara Rojo that then two-year-old Charlotte enjoys her dance classes, stating, "absolutely loves it".

It is pertinent to mention here that Prince William and Princess Catherine share three children together: eldest Prince George, who is next in line to the British throne after his father; daughter Princess Charlotte; and youngest Prince Louis, who is 8 years old.