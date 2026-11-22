“There is no blanket law requiring editors to blur children’s faces"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have landed in new major trouble regarding their children Archie and Lilibet after their family outing at the opening night of Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland in London.

Harry was seen taking a ride with Archie in the bumper cars, while Meghan watched with Lilibet.

Photos have also been published in the newspapers.

Days after their night out, royal expert Rob Shuter has said Harry and Meghan wanted Archie and Lilibet seen in public.

Citing the sources, the expert said now they may be getting more exposure than they bargained for!

The pictures showing Archie and Lilibet’s faces at a London event have sparked a fierce debate inside US newsrooms, with editors questioning whether they should publish the pictures or continue protecting the youngsters’ identities.

The close insider said, “Harry and Meghan knew exactly what they were doing when they brought Archie and Lilibet into an event packed with cameras. Now editors are asking why they should be expected to hide pictures taken in plain sight.”

This has landed Meghan and Harry in major trouble as America plays by different rules.

US media have strong First Amendment protections when publishing photographs taken at legitimate public events, the source said. “There is no blanket law requiring editors to blur children’s faces, although some publications choose to protect minors.”

The media outlets in British generally take a more cautious approach to royal kids privacy.