Prince Harry wants royal status sans responsibilities, royal expert claims

Prince Harry has said he wants no part in royal duties since returning to the UK this year.

However, a Daily Beast report claims the Duke of Sussex is seeking a half-out, half-in arrangement.

This cites a recent report in The Times that claimed the team of Harry wanted access to 'the grid' — an internal royal palace diary, recording the official engagements of royal family senior members.

The talk of 'the grid' stemmed from speculation that Harry overshadowed his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton's trip to India by visiting Ukraine.

Previously, Harry and Meghan Markle lost access to the grid; however, reportedly, King Charles's office shares access to its diary with his son's team, in a limited capacity, to perhaps coordinate better.

However, William's office has no such arrangement with his brother's team.

And here lies the row, according to the Daily Beast report, which adds that it is not the first time Harry has announced public engagements around the Remembrance event at nearly the same time William was set to attend the ceremony in Brazil about Earthshot.

Citing an insider, the report in The Times slammed the Duke, stating, “He’s a thorn in all their sides. Not only unhelpful but now actively making things more difficult and stepping on toes as we’ve seen with his brother’s engagements.”

In response, a source close to Harry pushed back, saying, “Harry doesn’t set out with an intention to try and pull focus or draw attention away from what his father is doing or what his brother is doing. That’s never his intention at all.”

"For him to be able to mitigate against that, he does need to have a decent foresight of what’s coming up," the insider added.

According to royal expert Tom Skyes, in his piece in the Daily Beast, he interpreted it as blackmail.

"This is open blackmail: 'Give us William’s diary, or this will keep happening,'" he wrote.

However, it is unclear whether the characterisation of Skyes reflects what the Sussexes' camp source intends to convey.