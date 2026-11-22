Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘could get beaten up out on the road’

British broadcaster and historian Jonathan Dimbleby has some pretty shocking views of King Charles’ decision to ‘save’ Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, because in his view the disgraced Duke could have even gotten shot, given the way public sentiment was when he initially got exposed for having had a close bond with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

His comments have been shared alongside the Telegraph and he shared his views right off the bat because “I was pretty sure, knowing [the King], that he would have wanted truth and justice to prevail. I also felt pretty sure that he would feel an obligation not to let Andrew be left on the street.”

The reason for his thoughts isn’t just because of the brotherly bond, or a duty, instead he said, “I think Andrew could easily have been shot. He could have been beaten up if he was out there on the road. I do think [the King] felt a duty of care, whatever we might think about the probability that Andrew is guilty, and there is some pretty devastating evidence against him.”

Before signing off Mr Dimbleby added, “whatever the reason, there is a publicity machine around Harry that keeps apparently going out of its way to stimulate discussion about this without offering any quiet way through. I can't imagine that the King can find it anything other than very difficult. He is a father” after all.