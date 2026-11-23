Prince Harry advised to ‘take a leaf from book’ of this Royal

Prince Harry told that a prominent member of the Royal family is filling his position in the life of Prince William.



Mike Tindall, who is the son-in-law of Princess Anne, is a cherished member of the Royal Family and is close friends with Prince William, speaking about Mike‘s position in the institution, expert Emily Andrews writes for Woman&Home: “Yet it’s this sense of humour, plus his down-to-earth nature, which has made him such a favourite of the Prince and Princess of Wales – and ensures an invitation to Christmas at Sandringham every year.”

She adds: “And a former courtier told me that Mike was a real favourite of the late Queen’s. She loved his sense of humour and often asked for him to be seated next to her at family occasions. At one Sandringham Christmas some years ago, he had her in stitches by dressing up as Father Christmas!”

“Yes, he does (on the odd occasion) talk about his royal relations – but only in the warmest of terms, which only serves to enhance their normalcy. Perhaps Prince Harry could take a leaf out of his book!” says the expert.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.