Prince William to make sure Prince Harry loses his royal titles

Prince William wants to strip Prince Harry off his royal titles.



The Prince of Wales, who is next in line to the British royal throne, wants to get rid of his brother Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Mark Markle.

It is revealed that Prince William has a clear distinction between a working and a non-working royal and younger brother Harry falls in the latter category.

A friend of the Prince reportedly told Mr Tom Sykes: "If you are a working royal – going out, touring the country, doing diplomatic work, doing government work, having a public role, pressing the flesh, getting out of bed on a wet Wednesday to go to Sheffield – then you will be an HRH and you will have a prince or princess title.

‘If you are not doing those things and you are not a working royal, you will not get to be an HRH, you will not get a free or subsidised place to live and you will not get any special favours. You will, however, be a private citizen free to get on with your life and make money any way you choose,” says the inside.

‘Under William’s current plan, the prince and princess titles of Harry and Meghan’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would be legally removed, along with the royal styles and princely titles of Harry and Meghan themselves,' Mr Sykes writes in his book to be out in February.