Prince William, Kate Middleton‘s India tour is branded ‘sanitised’

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have recently made headlines after their three day trip to India, are called out for a state managed appearance.

Expert Richard Palmer writes for the Observer: “There were no royal walkabouts with screaming crowds behind barricades. In fact, there were no crowds at all to greet the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

“Over three days last week on their first major joint overseas visit since 2022, William and Kate trialled a new approach as they set out to celebrate the city hosting the heir to the throne’s £50m Earthshot Prize, and support UK-India relations on behalf of the Foreign Office,” he noted.

“The boiled-down result was a sterile, stage-managed visit lacking authenticity, despite attempts by some in the media bubble to present it as a diplomatic tour de force. It was sanitised, unlike the air above Mumbai, where pollution kills more than 5,000 people a year. A pall of smog made visibility poor, despite William’s praise for India’s rapid development of green technology at the environmental awards ceremony,” said the expert.

William, the Prince of Wales is the heir apparent of the British throne, set to succeed his father, the current King of England in the near future. Prince William is the eldest son if the monarch, and has three children of his own with wife Princess Kate Middleton. The names of their children are as follows; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The Prince has been championing a lot of charities, but his biggest is the Eartshot Prize which he launched in October of 2020, with the aim of incentivizing anyone interested in correcting climate change, in the deadline of 10 years.