Princess Diana cooking incident summoned 12 fireman at home

Princess Diana is poked fun over her cooking skills.



The former Prince of Wales, passed away in a car accident in Paris 1997, did not know a thing about culinary and often preferred staying away from the kitchen.

Speaking about Diana‘s cooking, former Royal Chef, Darren McGrady, says that the

princess "went into the fridge at any time, and there wasn't something with a little sticky note with a number on it, she wouldn't touch it; she'd close the fridge. That's how bad a cook she was."

He adds on the says on “A Right Royal Podcast: "One time, it was one Sunday, she had a friend come over and they decided to cook pasta and some spaghetti sauce,” McGrady shared. The duo “got chatting” and before they knew it, “the pasta boiled over, and it put the pilot lights out on the gas.”

“Darren, you won’t believe it. I cooked at the weekend, but I nearly set the whole palace on fire!” the former palace chef recalled Diana telling him. “She said, 'I was so nervous I called the fire palace brigade and they all came over, but the best part was, I had 12 hunky firemen all to myself!'”

McGrady added: "When he had weekends off, he would prepare meals in advance and leave them in the refrigerator, including Diana’s beloved stuffed peppers.'

“I would leave her food in the fridge,” he recalled, explaining that he would cover the meals with cling film and attach a small note with a number indicating how long they should be microwaved.

If Diana could not find a meal with one of those numbered instructions she would shut the refrigerator door and leave the kitchen.