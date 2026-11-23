Princess Charlotte could find new career as ‘she belongs to stage’
Princess Charlotte is praised for her love for performing arts
Princess Charlotte could start a new career journey at school, it is revealed.
The young Wales, who is the only daughter of Prince William, enjoys performing arts and could excel in the area through school clubs.
A source tells the Mail on Sunday: "She belongs on the stage. She's a wonderful actress and singer and that's what she wants to be when she grows up."
This comes as Kate Middleton took her kids to watch Mary Poppins in London's West End. At the theather, they met the show's star, Zizi Strallen.
Later in an interview with HELLO!, Zizi said: "Kate brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to see Mary Poppins. They came backstage, and she said to me, 'Would it be OK for Charlotte to have a cuddle with Mary Poppins?' I was like, 'Yes!' She wanted to hug me, which was really cute."
Charlotte met with the pop icon Taylor Swift at her Wembley gig during the famous Eras Tour.
William took Charlotte and Prince George to enjoy a night out during the tough times due to Princess Kate's cancer treatment.
Speaking of William's approach towards the parenting of his kids, earlier royal expert Duncan Larcombe said, "Although there are some similarities, George is being raised in a very different way from Prince William.
"William has based his children's upbringing on the Middleton model — three children, affluent, but hardworking parents and lots of love in the house."
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