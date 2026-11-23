Harry, Meghan 'furious' over being painted as 'unemployed' by royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious at being portrayed as "unemployed" by the Royal Family.

The Sussex couple believes that this distinction belittles their professional career.

"They resent the description despite them stepping away from official royal responsibilities in 2020," the source told RadarOnline on Sunday. "Harry and Meghan object to a classification they believe ignores their professional commitments and their perception that they have continued membership of the royal family."

"They feel it adds to the sense they are totally unemployed and to the idea they are useless grifters," the confidant noted. "Harry and Meghan also find the whole description deeply insulting because it creates this completely false impression that they've abandoned their responsibilities and are sitting around doing absolutely nothing."

"They think the reality is that they're both incredibly busy building careers, managing business interests and supporting charitable causes,' the confidant continued.

A tipster added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "might not be carrying out engagements for the Crown anymore, but they feel that doesn't mean they've stopped working or making a contribution."

It is worth mentioning here that Harry and Meghan moved back to the UK in August. Following their return, King Charles issued a statement clarifying that the couple continues to hold the status of "non-working" royals.