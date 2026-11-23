French Finance Minister rings alarm bells after 2027 growth forecast declines
French Finance Minister Roland Lescure confirms growth fears
French Finance Minister Roland Lescure just came forward with fears pertaining to the government's 2027 economic growth forecast of 1% for 2027. According to him, it is at risk of being downgraded but the goal of limiting the public deficit to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) must be maintained.
His exact words were shared with Franceinfo television, and in them he’s quoted as saying, “we are currently updating our figures but it (the forecast) is at risk and the risk is that of a downgrade. “The objective of 5% public deficit (for 2027) must be kept regardlesss of uncertainties over economic growth. It is non-negotiable.”
Moreover, the new data will be disclosed in January only.
Lescure also used the opportunity to confirm that President Emmanuel Macron was ‘considering a constitutional reform’ that would impose stricter controls on public spending as France grapples with mounting debt and persistent budget deficits,” according to Reuters.
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