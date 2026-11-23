French Finance Minister rings alarm bells after 2027 growth forecast declines

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure just came forward with fears pertaining to the government's ‌2027 economic growth forecast of 1% for 2027. According to him, it is at risk of being downgraded but the goal of limiting the public deficit to ⁠5% of gross domestic product (GDP) must be maintained.

His exact words were shared with ‌Franceinfo ⁠television, and in them he’s quoted as saying, “we are currently updating our figures but it (the forecast) is at risk and the risk is that of a downgrade. “The objective of 5% public deficit (for 2027) must be kept regardlesss ⁠of uncertainties over economic growth. It is non-negotiable.”

Moreover, the new data will be disclosed in January only.

Lescure also used the opportunity to confirm that President Emmanuel Macron ⁠was ‘considering a constitutional reform’ that would impose stricter controls on public ⁠spending as France grapples with mounting debt and persistent budget deficits,” according to Reuters.