Meghan Markle’s half-brother reveals details about father’s relationship with kids

At one point Thomas Markle jr. believed his ‘dad was being a nice guy’, but a new admission has just dropped and it paints a very different picture of the accused pedophile.

The revelation has been shared by The Sun and according one of their chats with the man responsible for bringing his father in front of the authorities is none other than his own son Thoams Markle jr.

According to him, there was one thing his father always did until about 10-15 years ago and has now been re-painted with murky realizations.

That ‘thing’ in question was his decision to always send Christmas presents to families with young children in the Philippines, Cambodia and Vietnam.

As his father waits the legal systems’ justice Mr Markle Jr said, “I remember in the 1990s seeing this big bag of packages, and I could see some of the addresses. I go, ‘What’s this about?’ He just said they were gifts for some friends he’d made out there. I knew he made trips to Asia in the mid-80s.”

He also added, “at some point I was like, ‘Why are you sending packages and gifts and toys back to these really good friends of yours from 30 years ago?’ It was always a bit of a mystery, a loose end in my mind. But with everything that has happened over the past few months, things start to look a lot different.”

He even said near the end, “I just thought my dad was being a nice guy — there was no reason to question any of it.”

How Did Markle Jr. Find his Collection?

He is said to have abandoned the “enormous stash of vile content” in three storage boxes. Thomas Jnr, 60, told police when he unearthed the horrific pictures and videos, mixed up with innocent family mementos in some boxes inside his private residence. He also contacted FBI investigators in the US who are also set to launch their own probe.”

Why Was Thomas Markle Jr. Going Through His Father’s Storage Boxes?

This question has also been raging, and the outlet claims, he “triggered the investigation” after “searching for a phone for his Filipino girlfriend’s father in boxes of Thomas Snr’s belongings.”

In one of the mobiles, a 15-minute video of naked little girls came up, and in many others, the victims were no older than 11, and some of the images involved sex acts actually going on.