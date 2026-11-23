Thomas Markle sr finally sparks a reaction out of Meghan Markle: Source

Is Meghan Markle shedding tears or thinking about the victims her father left in his wake? The truth has finally come out and its straight from a well-placed source.

The source in question has just dropped the biggest revelation. According to them she ‘isn’t exactly shedding tears’ after ‘utterly shocking’ visual of father being wheeled away.

They say ‘right now, she's far more concerned about anyone who may have been harmed.”

According to Heat its also being said, “sure, it was surreal and traumatising seeing the man she adored as a little girl arrested over allegations this horrific,” but “that doesn't mean she wants him let off the hook.”

At this point in time “she's glad the authorities are taking this seriously and wants them to get to the bottom of it, no matter where it leads.”

Furthermore, the same insider also says. “she hasn’t spoken to him or any of her estranged family for years, but of course her name keeps getting dragged into it because of who she is.

Before actually signing off they said, “she’s trying to avoid all the coverage, but it's not like she can just ignore what's happening, and every time it seems things can't possibly get any worse, another awful detail comes out. As much as she'd love to put this whole nightmare behind her, the reality is this is far from over.”