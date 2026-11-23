Prince Harry's return to UK fails to secure royal Christmas invite: 'There is too much bad blood'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have to spend another Christmas away from the Royal Family, as the Sussex couple has been left off all guest lists.

On Sunday, an insider spilled to RadarOnline that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were "totally frozen out" of Sandringham plans.

"The prospect of Harry and Meghan spending Christmas at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family would be an absolute minefield. There is simply too much bad blood, too many unresolved grievances and too much tension for everyone to sit around the Christmas dinner table pretending everything is perfectly normal," the source claimed.

"What should be a happy family occasion could quickly become painfully uncomfortable for everyone involved. Harry and Meghan are well aware of that, and neither wants to put themselves or their children in a situation where the atmosphere could be strained from the moment they arrive, and neither do the royals," the confidant continued.

"Harry and Meghan are under no illusions about where they stand when it comes to the royal family's Christmas celebrations – they are now totally frozen out of them," the source claimed. "They aren't expecting any invitations from the King, and they certainly aren't sitting around hoping any will suddenly arrive.

"As far as they're concerned, the decision has effectively already been made, whether anyone at the palace says so publicly or not. Rather than face the humiliation of waiting for an invitation that may never come, they would prefer to make their own arrangements and spend Christmas surrounded by people with whom they feel comfortable. It's another indication of just how deep the divisions within the family have become," a tipster added.

It was previously reported that the Sussex family will travel to the USA to spend Christmas with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.