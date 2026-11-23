Thailand's court grants lawmaker convicted of insulting Royal Family with halved jail term

This just in, Thailand's Appeals Court just decided to halve the six-year jail sentence imposed on an opposition lawmaker, over a social media post deemed to have insulted ‌the country's powerful monarchy.

Thailand has among the strictest lese majeste laws in the world, with jail terms of up to 15 years for each case of defaming, insulting or threatening the king, queen, heir apparent or regent.

It is important to note that Thailand is one of the few countries where each case of defecation, insult or threats towards the King, Queen, heir or their regent are met with jail terms of 15 years.

Former activist turned People's ⁠Party lawmaker Rukchanok Srinork is the person who got wrapped up in this, this time around. locally as "Ice", the lawmaker, was sentenced by a lower court in 2023 to six years in prison over an X post she made in 2021 and in another, she was found in violation of lese majeste and computer crimes laws.

According to a report by Reuters, the court managed to acquit her and halve her jail term. Pending her ‌appeal, ⁠Rukchanok, who has denied wrongdoing, kept her seat in parliament and was re-elected in February this year.

The outlet also revealed recently that the People's Party leader was seeking bail and the process of filing ⁠an appeal to the Supreme Court was underway.

What makes this important to mention is that under ⁠Thailand's constitution, a lawmaker can lose their seat following imprisonment under a final court judgement, subject to certain exceptions.

Also, at least 199 people in Thailand were sentenced to jail terms for alleged insults of the ⁠monarchy between May 2014 and July 2026, according to the legal aid non-profit group, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.