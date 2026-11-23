Meghan Markle and Prince Harry couldn’t stand it

Meghan Markle reportedly forced her husband Prince Harry for the latest interview with ITV’s This Morning show.

Royal expert Rob Shuter, citing the insiders, has claimed that Harry and Meghan were 'jealous' with Prince William’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show recently after the Prince of Wales stole the television spotlight.

The insiders said Meghan and Harry couldn’t stand it. They watched William’s appearance again and again, amazed by how effortlessly he won over the audience.

Prince William was funny, charming and completely at ease, and the British public loved him, and Harry was 'jealous', the insider tells Rob for Naughty But Nice substack.

William made surprise appearance on the Graham Norton Show, as part of a special edition to mark the Earthshot Prize last month.

The source said, “Harry was absolutely green with envy. William knocked it out of the park. He was funny, charming and looked completely comfortable in his own skin.”

About Meghan, the close confidant told the expert the Duchess also “couldn’t believe how well he was received”.

Meghan’s immediate reaction was that “Harry needed to get back on British television and show everyone he could be just as entertaining.”

King Charles younger son wasted no time and suddenly appeared on ITV’s This Morning, talking about Archie and Lilibet, reminiscing about walks in the English countryside and even knocking back a shot of whiskey during a Christmas cake segment.