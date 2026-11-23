Queen Camilla thinks this could be a "great opportunity to extend an olive branch"

The royal insiders have revealed Queen Camilla’s true feelings for Meghan Markle after Thomas Markle scandal surfaced.

According to a report by the Closer, the Queen has softened her stance toward Meghan as family tensions continued around Prince Harry.

Camilla is said to be “feeling quite sorry” for the Duchess amid her father’s recent legal troubles.

The close insider told the outlet, Camilla wants Meghan and Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet to spend more time with their grandfather King Charles.

She also wants Meghan, Prince Harry and their children to spend Christmas with the royal family, the close confidant said.

The source claimed, “She doesn’t think the children should suffer because of all the bad blood in the family.

“Camilla knows how much Charles misses Archie and Lilibet.”

There are reports the Queen also joined King Charles when Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children reunited with the monarch at Highgrove in July.

The Sussexes had returned to Britain in August with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, however, they have not visited King Charles yet.

Moreover, Prince Harry’s step-mother was “actually feeling quite sorry for Meghan with everything she’s going through right now.”

“She thinks this could be a great opportunity to extend an olive branch.”

The fresh claims came after reports the couple have not been invited to celebrate Christmas with royal family despite their presence in Britain with Archie and Lilibet.