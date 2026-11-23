‘Contempt’ for Prince Harry starts bleeding into something wholesome

Prince Harry has once again been squeezed till his eyes pop and this time around the people circling him are none other than News24 host Samara Gill and writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue.

During one of their video chats, it was Ms Krakue who actually went all in, but her entire clapback revolved around his transformation, and the impact its had on his charities like Invictus. Moreover, it comes in response to his appearence on This Morning.

In the expert’s video, there are a number of things he’s way too old to try and accomplish, the first of which is reconciliation and regarding this she said, “I feel like he's about five years too late to try and reingratiate himself with the British public.”

But she didn’t end it there, in fact she also said, “he was talking [on The Morning] about the fact that he's trying to, wean the American accent off his children, which maybe you shouldn't have married an American and moved to America, and all these things?”

However, this is where she branched off and touched on Invictus and the mud its been exposed to.

Her exact words after a beat were, “it's clear that he is selective about the kind of attention he wants, which is fine, but there's a way to do that tactfully and respectfully, and clearly the way him and Meghan did it was not the case.”

It was near the end that she got to the point and admitted, “I don't think that necessarily works in their favour because once people have a certain degree of contempt for you as a person or you your personality, then anything attached to you doesn't seem to carry as much weight.”

“Which is a big shame because I think the Invictus Games is actually a very good thing. I think it's obviously reflective of his life in the army and his public service and I think it's a shame that he's allowed his own personal stock to fall as much as it has— that anything attached to him or attached to his name just comes across as irritating or tacky or wingy.”