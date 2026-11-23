Prince William's new project comes to light
Prince William's surprise new project has been revealed as he reflects on 'uncomfortable' conversations
Prince William has written a foreword to a forthcoming book of letters about mental health and what it means to be human.
William's surprise new project has been revealed as he reflects on 'uncomfortable' conversations.
‘Reasons to… by Ben West’ will be released in January. It is based on a suicide prevention project allowing strangers to write letters supporting others.
The book is based on the viral ‘Reasons to Stay’ project, established by mental health campaigner Ben West in honour of his brother, Sam.
Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted, “William’s foreword says: ‘At its heart, this project is about starting conversations, however imperfect or uncomfortable they may feel. It connects those who write with those who read, people who may never meet, yet share something profoundly human: the need to feel connected.’”
As per details, 'Reasons to Stay' is a global suicide prevention project reaching people at difficult moments through anonymous letters written by volunteers from all over the world.
Each letter on this site was written by a real person and delivered to you at random when you visited this page.
According to Hello!, since launching in January 2026, to date Reasons to Stay has delivered over five million letters to people all over the world.
This project was designed in memory of Sam West, who took his own life in 2018.
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